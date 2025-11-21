Zamfara First Lady flags off advocacy campaign on routine immunisation

The First Lady of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Hurriya Dauda Lawal, has flagged off the statewide advocacy campaign on routine immunisation in primary health centres to strengthen the exercise in Zamfara.

The flag-off was held at Doctor Karma State Primary Healthcare Centre in the Tudun Wada area of Gusau, the state capital.

The First Lady explained that immunisation is more than a health intervention, saying that it is an expression of love, a shield of protection, and an act of faith.

“If the children are vaccinated, we are therefore expressing love to them and we are safeguarding their future”, she added.

“Every mother wants her child to be educated, to play, to grow in strength and intelligence. But that hope begins with good health. Without health, the future becomes uncertain. This is why every vaccine from birth until full protection is essential.

“In Zamfara State, we have witnessed progress as more mothers are visiting the primary healthcare centres.

“More babies are receiving their vaccines. Our midwives and nurses continue to work tirelessly, even in remote communities, to reach every household. I deeply appreciate all our health workers—you are the true pillars of our communities.

“However, we must not slow down. There are still children who have not received any vaccines, the zero-dose children. These are not statistics; they are babies in our villages, babies who can be protected if their mothers are informed, encouraged, and guided.

“This campaign is for them. And the inauguration of our Mama Ambassadors is one of those missions.

“Our Mama Ambassadors, the wives of local government chairmen, will take this message into the heart of every community. They will remind other mothers to bring their children for immunisation, to attend antenatal care, and to keep regular contact with the health centres.

“The vaccines offered at the health centre are safe. They have been used in Nigeria and around the world for many years. They protect children from life-threatening illnesses such as measles, polio, diphtheria, and tetanus.

“Do not allow rumours or fear to stand between your child and protection. When one child is unvaccinated, others around them face danger too. Let us work together to ensure that no child in Zamfara State is left behind.

“Immunisation is not only a mother’s duty; it is a responsibility of the family, the family and the entire community.”

The First Lady further stated that religious and traditional leaders have a vital role to play, stressing that she expresses her sincere gratitude to them for their contributions in this regard.

“Your influence is powerful, and people trust your guidance. Please continue to remind our communities that vaccines are gifts from Allah, delivered through knowledge and science to preserve life.

“To my fellow women, let us stand firm as mothers of faith, courage, and wisdom. Let us take responsibility for our children’s health. Let us return to our communities and make sure every mother understands that immunisation saves lives.

“As we decorate our Mama Ambassadors today, we are not merely placing sashes on them. We are assigning them a mission—a sacred obligation to protect life and to spread truth. They will serve as the hands, the voices, and the hearts of this campaign.

“Every child we immunise is a child we save, every mother who gains knowledge becomes a mother who leads.

“Every community that embraces health becomes a community strengthened.

“Together, let us make Zamfara a shining example of compassion, care, and protection for every child.

“Let us ensure that no child suffers from a disease we can prevent.

“And may Allah bless every mother, father, and health worker contributing to this noble cause”, she concluded.