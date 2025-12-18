Zamfara lawmaker escapes lynching in constituency

Angry mobs have physically assaulted and molested a lawmaker representing Maru South in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Mika’ilu Dangulbi, for negligence of his constituency since being elected in 2023.

He was molested in Dansadau town during the official visit of Governor Dauda Lawal to Dansadau axis, Zamfara State. The mob overpowered security operatives.

This medium reports that some angry residents of the area tortured the lawmakers and dragged him to the ground, citing deep frustration over his “poor performance” since assuming office.

According to eyewitnesses, the lawmaker was slapped and manhandled by the mobs, saying that some security operatives were captured struggling to protect him as he was pulled in different directions.

The crowd were heard chanting “bamayi” – in Hausa, a term signifying rejection or lack of support – as they expressed their anger toward the representative.

Constituents in the axis claimed the attack was triggered by long-standing grievances, alleging that the lawmaker had abandoned the communities after his election victory.

They alleged that repeated appeals for development, empowerment programmes and constituency presence were ignored by him.

Security personnel eventually managed to overpower the attackers, forcing the visibly shaken lawmaker into a waiting vehicle before escorting him away from the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, no statement from the authorities has been sighted.

In other news, there has been a significant political boost for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, as Executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA dumped the party and defected to the APC.

A reliable source told this medium that they have officially defected from the PDP to the APC, after a crucial meeting with the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Muhammed Matawalle.

Maradun is the hometown of the incumbent Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle. The defectors noted that the PDP Exco of Maradun local government declared their unwavering loyalty and full support for the minister and his strong political ally, distinguished Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

They described their defection as a carefully considered move aimed at aligning themselves with leaders they believe are genuinely committed to peace, security, and the overall development of Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.

They further pledged to mobilise their supporters and party faithful in Maradun LGA to strengthen the APC and ensure its continued success in the state.

This development is seen as a significant political boost for the APC in Maradun LGA. It reflects the growing influence and acceptance of Matawalle and Yari across Zamfara State.