Zone 9 Police Command reiterates zero tolerance for crime

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 9 Command, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has warned criminals operating within the zone, as well as those intending to do so, to desist, noting that the consequences could be severe, including death or permanent injury. Police Zone 9 Command comprises Abia, Imo and Ebonyi states commands.

He gave the warning when members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Abia State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by their new Chairman, Steve Oko, and Secretary, Henrietta Ashikodi, visited him.

The AIG vowed that the Zone 9 Command had developed strategies to eliminate all forms of criminal activity in the zone, with the full backing of the Police High Command.

He assured residents of their safety and urged them to go about their lawful activities while providing timely information that could help security agencies respond swiftly and effectively.

“Residents and people in transit across our Command are assured of safety and can sleep with both eyes closed. No part of the states under Zone 9 will be allowed to serve as a breeding or transit ground for criminals,” he said.

Noting the challenges of the Ember months, Uzuegbu stated that his command’s officers and men remained vigilant and committed to working with other security agencies to safeguard lives and property, especially as the Christmas and New Year festivities approached.

Describing journalists as critical stakeholders in society, the AIG urged them to uphold ethical standards in their reporting. He emphasised the need for developmental rather than sensational journalism and cautioned against the spread of fake news, urging media professionals to use their platforms to promote peace and unity.

Earlier, Oko said the Correspondents Chapel’s visit was to familiarise itself with the police hierarchy in the zone and strengthen cooperation between the police and the media.

He called for greater collaboration, urging the police to see journalists as partners in progress rather than adversaries.

“As watchdogs of society, media practitioners have both a moral and constitutional responsibility to hold leaders accountable to the people,” Oko said.

While commending the police for their continued sacrifices in protecting lives and property, he appealed to the AIG to ensure that officers, particularly those at checkpoints, conduct themselves with professionalism and humanity, noting reports of unprofessional behaviour that could undermine the Force’s public image.