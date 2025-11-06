Again China deepens ties with Nigeria, sends invitation for CIIE

China has formally invited Nigeria to attend the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) as a guest of honour.

China’s ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, extended the invitation personally, describing the annual Shanghai event as a premier platform where global economic, technological, and industrial leaders converge.

The announcement was made in a post from the Chinese embassy’s verified X account late Wednesday.

“The invitation of Nigeria as guest of honour reflects its expanding role in global trade and its importance to China’s African policy,” Yu wrote.

The 2025 CIIE, which opened on 5 November and runs until 10 November, has drawn 3,400 exhibitors from 129 countries. It occupies 420,000 square metres of exhibition space at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai.

According to Chinese customs data, trade deals worth $12.3 billion (£9.5 billion) were signed within the first 24 hours.

Nigeria’s 500-square-metre national pavilion is among the most prominent at the expo. Decorated in green and white, the stand showcases products from the country’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nonye Ayeni, unveiled a range of innovations, including bio-fortified cassava, affordable solar irrigation pumps, and blockchain-tracked shea butter.

“China’s vast consumer market offers an enormous opportunity for authentic African products. We are here to connect those consumers with Nigeria’s creativity and enterprise,” she said.

The invitation comes less than two months after Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited Abuja, during which he pledged $2 billion in concessional loans to support infrastructure and energy projects.

On Tuesday, Ambassador Yu hosted Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, in Shanghai for a working dinner. Both officials signed a protocol agreement on maritime cooperation, including joint patrols in the Gulf of Guinea and shared intelligence on piracy.

A Chinese embassy spokesman described the accord as another step in strengthening mutual trust.

Trade between the two countries continues to expand.

Bilateral turnover reached $22.6 billion in 2024, though Nigeria’s non-oil exports to China remain below $700 million.

Under the CIIE framework, China has granted zero-tariff treatment to 98 per cent of Nigerian tariff lines, a move expected to boost agricultural exports such as sesame, ginger, and hibiscus tea.

Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall Global has already allocated online shelf space for Nigerian products.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, led the delegation of the House of Representatives to the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE)

While Nigeria owes more than $4 billion to Chinese policy banks, the government insists the relationship remains mutually beneficial.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration views China as a critical partner in its industrialisation and export diversification drive.