AIG Foundation, FG launch digital capacity programme for civil servants

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, yesterday, partnered with the Federal Government to strengthen digital capacity across the civil service, launching a programme designed to modernise public service delivery and improve efficiency nationwide.

The initiative, delivered in partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and Coronation Group, aims to equip civil servants with the practical digital skills needed to drive smarter, technology-enabled governance.

In a statement, the Foundation’s Deputy Director of Programmes, Eniola Olowu, said the programme addresses outdated work processes and the low digital proficiency that continues to slow service delivery in several Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The organisers said the goal is to help civil servants adopt tools that support automation, data-driven decision-making, and improved collaboration for faster, more transparent public service.

The programme focuses on four key areas: Microsoft Office productivity tools, cloud collaboration and communication, enterprise systems, and digital workplace readiness.

Participants will learn to sharpen documentation accuracy, strengthen teamwork through cloud-based platforms, and improve workflow efficiency using the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools. These systems are expected to enhance data accessibility and help MDAs deliver quicker, more responsive services to citizens.

Olowu said: “Digitalisation is central to building a modern, efficient, and citizen-centred civil service. Through this initiative, we are empowering civil servants with practical digital skills that will enable smarter decision-making, improve accountability, and ultimately enhance public service delivery.”

She noted that the foundation’s work aligns with the Federal Government’s broader digitalisation drive, including the rollout of the Enterprise Content Management System under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP25).

