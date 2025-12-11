Ambassadorial screening: Ndume, Oshiomhole clash as Reno Omokri takes a bow

A heated confrontation broke out on Thursday during the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs’ screening of ambassadorial nominees, as Senators Ali Ndume (Borno South) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) clashed over the treatment of former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

The session, which began late due to a struggle for space in the crowded venue, featured several high-profile nominees, including former INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, ex-Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, and former Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (rtd).

As proceedings commenced, Senator Ndume moved that Omokri and other nominees be allowed to “take a bow and go,” a customary practice that waives rigorous questioning for certain categories of nominees.

Ndume, who said he had known Omokri for more than 25 years, vouched for his character and urged the committee to speed up the process.

However, Senator Oshiomhole objected, insisting on making remarks about the nominees before any motion could be adopted. His refusal to second the motion angered Ndume, who asked him to step aside for another senator to second it.

The disagreement escalated sharply, with both senators exchanging heated words. Ndume branded Oshiomhole a “tout,” while Oshiomhole shot back, calling Ndume a “hypocrite.”

He nonetheless affirmed that he would support President Bola Tinubu’s nominees despite previous political disagreements.

Other senators intervened to restore decorum, after which Omokri was eventually allowed to “take a bow and go” without facing questions, clearing his path toward confirmation as an ambassador.

Omokri’s nomination has drawn mixed reactions from the public. A vocal critic of previous administrations and of President Tinubu during the 2023 election, his sudden appearance on the president’s list of nominees has raised concerns about loyalty and suitability for diplomatic service.

Thursday’s screening continued the Senate’s tradition of granting “bow and go” privileges to former governors, ministers, first ladies, ambassadors, and other high-ranking former officials.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele defended the practice, saying it recognizes their experience and contributions.

President Tinubu submitted 65 names for ambassadorial appointments, 34 career diplomats, and 31 non-career nominees, including former lawmakers, governors, and political figures.

Last week, Ndume had criticized the list for allegedly breaching the federal character principle, but during the screening, he appeared to fully support the nominees, including Omokri.

The screening exercise continues, with close public attention on the remaining nominees.