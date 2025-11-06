CAS vows to implement Tinubu’s directive to the letter

Chief of Air Force Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has vowed to implement President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives to the Nigerian Air Force to the letter and without ambiguity.

Aneke stated that the Service “stands at a defining moment” where its operational actions have direct implications on the security and stability of the nation.

Concluding his two-day meeting with Air Component Commanders in Abuja on Thursday, he said, “The aspirations of millions of Nigerians rest, in part, on how effectively we carry out our duties.

“The President has given clear and express directives, and those directives will be implemented to the letter. There will be no ambiguity in our posture. The time for action is now, and we will deliver.”

He described the session as a critical platform to “refocus, realign, and reposition the Nigerian Air Force for greater impact”, and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing operational effectiveness, professionalism, and safety.

According to Aneke, we have developed actionable frameworks that will translate into measurable results in the field, ensuring that every operation contributes directly to mission success.

The CAS expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his confidence and leadership, pledging that the NAF would remain steadfast in realising the President’s vision for a secure and prosperous Nigeria.

He also reassured Nigerians of the Air Force’s unwavering commitment to working closely with sister services and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism and other threats to national peace.

He explained that every policy and resource allocation would revolve around two central pillars, operations and safety, supported by robust logistics, cutting-edge technology, and efficient administration.

“This is about putting square pegs in square holes. The Nigerian Air Force needs leaders who can deliver, and I believe we have assembled the right team to take us to the next level,” he said.

The CAS maintained that the NAF would continue to strengthen civil-military relations through community engagement and people-focused operations. “Protecting civilian lives and preventing collateral damage will remain a defining hallmark of our professionalism,” he affirmed.

At the opening of the meeting with the commanders on Wednesday, Aneke had directed them to intensify precision air operations and deliver smarter, harder, and more decisive firepower against insurgents, terrorists, and criminal elements threatening Nigeria’s peace and stability.

He also told them that the days ahead demand agility, precision, and intelligence-driven warfare, adding that they must fly smarter and strike harder not only to neutralise threats but to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“Every mission must reflect professionalism, purpose, and patriotism. The evolving nature of threats across theatres requires synchronisation of air, land, and maritime operations to achieve joint mission success,” Aneke had stated.