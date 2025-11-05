CJN, NIMASA push judiciary reform to drive Nigeria’s $3tr blue economy target

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has said that establishing a sustainable and efficient blue economy with a projected global worth of over $3 trillion by 2030 requires an integrated institutional response, supported by a judiciary that is knowledgeable and agile in handling maritime-related disputes.

This is just as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dayo Mobereola, emphasised that the Judiciary is a critical factor in the collective approach of actualising the blue economy agenda of the Federal Government, as interpretation of legal instruments and case decisions remains a vital tool for the sustainable development of the nation’s blue economy.

This was stated yesterday at the two-day fourth Nigerian Admiralty Law Colloquium, organised by NIMASA in Lagos, themed: “Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Blue Economy”.

Represented by Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Agim, the CJN said the courts are the custodians of maritime jurisprudence — from the enforcement of contracts for carriage of goods by sea, to issues of marine insurance, ship arrest, pollution control, piracy and now, emerging frontiers such as offshore renewable energy and marine biotechnology.

The CJN lamented weak regulatory enforcement and inadequate judicial understanding of maritime and admiralty law as a challenge limiting the nation from harnessing the full benefits of its maritime endowment.

Kekere-Ekun stated that admiralty matters often require specialised knowledge, comparative legal appreciation and familiarity with international conventions.

“Considering that the blue economy gives rise to complex maritime disputes revolving around intricate contractual, commercial, environmental, and jurisdictional issues, it is of utmost importance for judges to possess extensive knowledge in interpreting maritime contracts, charter party agreements, bills of lading, insurance instruments, and international shipping protocols,” she explained.

According to her, a judiciary equipped with the competence to handle maritime disputes in the blue economy assures both local and foreign investors of legal certainty, which is a cornerstone of establishing Nigeria as a maritime hub in West Africa and beyond.

The NIMASA DG emphasised that the blue economy agenda, which is the Federal Government’s pillar for economic diversification, required an “all hands on deck” approach, as it encompasses a holistic vision for leveraging the nation’s marine resources to drive socio-economic growth, strengthen regulatory frameworks, develop human resources and ensure safety, security and environmental sustainability.

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo, represented by the Institute’s Secretary, Olumo Abdulazeez, said the sustainable growth in the Blue Economy requires strong legal institutions that ensure predictability, fairness, and enforcement of rights and obligations.