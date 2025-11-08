CoAS pledges to prioritise troops’ welfare to boost counter-terrorism operations

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu, has promised to prioritise the welfare packages of troops to boost their morale in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the Northeast region of the country.

Shuaibu made the pledge last Thursday in Maiduguri, Borno State, during a two-day working visit to military formations in the region.

He reassured troops that they would get their dues as they fight to end the 16-year Boko Haram insurgency that has claimed many lives and property in the area.

According to him, the army upholds the soldier-first concept of his predecessor, adding that he would do everything possible to motivate troops on the frontlines.

Shuaibu said soldiers would get what is due to them on time, adding that going forward, the army would extend welfare packages to troops’ families at home while they serve the country.

He also pledged to appoint the right type of commanders and staff officers for troops, noting that this would ensure what he described as “do what is best for the soldiers by upholding fairness and justice within the system.”