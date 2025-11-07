EFCC has no case against me, says ex-power minister

Former Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman, has informed a Federal High Court in Abuja of his intention to file a no-case submission in the N31.70 billion fraud case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Counsel to the former minister, S. T. Abba, disclosed this after the EFCC closed its case on Thursday following the testimony of its 17th prosecution witness (PW17), Abubakar Gabdo.

The EFCC alleges that Mamman conspired with others and used the bank accounts of various private companies to divert funds from the Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing.

According to the commission, the transactions were traced through multiple corporate accounts belonging to companies such as Breathable Investment, Fullest Utility Concepts, and Golden Bond Nigeria Ltd., as well as accounts operated by Bureau de Change agents.

However, under cross-examination, Gabdo told the court that Mamman is neither the owner nor a signatory to any of the companies mentioned in the alleged fraud.

He also confirmed that the former minister had denied any links to the firms.

Gabdo further revealed that seven individuals, Mustapha Abubakar Bida, Joseph Omotayo Adewunmi, Ben Nsikak, Stephen Ojo, Oladipo Adebowale, Micheal Achua, and Ogunjobi Olusola, were responsible for managing the Mambila Zungeru Special Project Account domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, Bida, the Chief Account Officer, had the authority to give final approvals on transactions.

He also admitted that neither the Minister nor the Permanent Secretary had the power to authorise disbursements from the Special Project Account.

The witness told the court that documentary evidence showed that some payments were made before Mamman’s appointment as Minister in 2019, and that several companies continued to receive large sums from the project account even after Mamman left office in 2021.

He said Fullest Utility Concepts Limited received substantial payments from 2019, while Platinum Touch Enterprise also received millions of naira from October 2021.

The company reportedly received 18 transactions in a single day in 2021. Others that benefited include Silverline Ocean, Gurubce Limited, and Royal Perimeter Ventures.

Following Gabdo’s testimony, EFCC counsel A.O. Mohammed announced the closure of the prosecution’s case.

In response, Mamman’s lawyer informed the court of plans to file a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution had failed to establish any link between the defendant and the alleged offences.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter until November 27 for adoption of written addresses.