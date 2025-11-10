Envoy underscores cultural intelligence as key to unlocking trade potential

The Ambassador of Finland to Nigeria, Sanna Selin, has underscored the growing importance of cultural intelligence in international business, describing culture as a strong strategic asset that shapes collaboration, innovation, and sustainable global partnerships.

The envoy stated this in Lagos at the CultureFactor 2025 conference organised by The CultureFactor group with the theme, “Culture and Technology: Blueprints for Future-Ready Organisation.

The conference focused on developing roadmaps for sustainable, highly effective public and private sector organisations.

Selin, who was represented by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC), Bankole Oloruntoba, said Finland has long recognised that culture is not merely a backdrop to business but a decisive factor in how societies interpret information, build relationships, and set organisational goals.

“In today’s interconnected world, understanding and respecting cultural nuances is essential for meaningful collaboration. For Finland to achieve sustainable success around the world, it is important that we understand each other’s cultures,” she said.

Selin noted that although Nigeria is geographically distant, it remains a key trade partner with dynamic markets and a young, diverse population that attracts Finnish companies.

However, she acknowledged that many Finns know little about Nigerian culture or business norms, which can make market entry daunting.

She highlighted CultureFactor, a Finnish enterprise focused on cultural intelligence, as a success story, noting its expansion across Africa since opening its Lagos office in 2019.

Selin also stressed that technology from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Information Communication Technology (ICT) is reshaping organisational culture, enhancing communication, and breaking language barriers.

In his opening remarks, Global CEO of CultureFactor, Egbert Schram, warned that organisations risk building AI systems on wishful thinking if they ignore foundational human dynamics.

“AI is new and evolving, but people have been shaped by culture far longer,” he said, urging organisations not to lose the human connection in favour of excessive screen dependency.

Schram likened culture to essential elements such as water and engine oil: “It may look soft, but without it, nothing moves. Culture allows you to move the unmovable.”

Referencing his experience in Lagos traffic, he said organisations either drive their culture or are driven by it, urging leaders to take active ownership of their cultural direction, especially when adopting new technologies.