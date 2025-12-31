Ezekwesili faults media over terrorism article, wording ‘coddle not cuddle’

Former education minister Oby Ezekwesili has criticised several media organisations for altering a key word in an article she wrote on Nigeria’s approach to terrorism, saying the change misrepresented the substance of her argument.

In an X post, Ezekwesili said some outlets replaced the word “coddle” with “cuddle” in an article where she accused the Nigerian government of enabling terrorism by failing to prosecute and punish those responsible for violent crimes.

“In a recent article, I expressed my consternation at the manner the Nigeria government enables terrorists by rewarding their criminal activities in our land, instead of prosecuting and punishing them. A capable Nigeria-State of the past would never coddle terrorists.”

She explained that “coddle” was intentionally used to describe what she said was excessive indulgence or tolerance towards violent actors, noting that the word carries a negative meaning.

“I wrote : “A capable Nigeria-State of the past would never coddle terrorists. All who persist in harming and killing our country and people, especially our children would have long been finished-off by a caring and competent government”, she said.

By contrast, she said “cuddle” refers to physical affection and was clearly inappropriate in the context of her argument.

Ezekwesili thanked journalists who contacted her to clarify the wording but stressed that the error underscored the importance of accuracy and careful editing in news reporting.

She added that while English is widely used in Nigeria, it is not the country’s mother tongue, making attention to spelling and context especially important.

The article in question focused on Nigeria’s response to terrorism and armed violence, a subject on which Ezekwesili has frequently spoken. She has consistently called for stronger institutions, the rule of law and accountability for crimes committed against civilians, particularly children.

Her remarks follow continued public debate over Nigeria’s security policies, including the balance between military operations, rehabilitation programmes and criminal prosecution of those involved in violent activities.

The federal government has previously said its policies are aimed at reducing violence and restoring stability, while civil society figures have urged greater emphasis on justice and deterrence.

Ezekwesili ended her message with a New Year greeting to her followers, expressing optimism about the year ahead and encouraging attention to detail in public communication.

“I don’t know how, but 2026 will surely throw up pleasant surprises to all who believe that: “With. God. All. Things. Are. Possible!” I Believe and pray that You do too!” she said.