FG didn’t pay ransom to rescue schoolchildren in Kebbi, Niger, Kwara – Senator

Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the lawmaker representing Ekiti South in the Senate, has dismissed claims that the Federal Government paid ransom to secure the release of schoolgirls recently abducted in Kebbi and Niger States.

The Senator stated this on Friday during an interview with newsmen amid growing public suspicion over the nature of recent rescue operations.

According to him, the National Assembly believe that the Federal Government did not pay any ransom to anybody.

“If there is any contact with the bandits, there are several types, negative or positive. It can be through force or persuasion.”

Adaramodu argued that the Federal Government did not make any financial settlement to the bandits’ leaders, saying that even though Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, confirmed that security operatives contacted bandits for the release of Kwara abducted victims.

“From our side at the National Assembly, we believe the Federal Government did not pay any ransom to anybody. If there is any contact with the bandits, there are various types , it can be forceful, persuasive or a mix of both,” he added.

“The lawmaker’s statement came as Nigeria grapples with a renewed wave of school kidnappings, prompting heightened scrutiny of the government’s counter-kidnapping strategy.”

Recall that on November 23, President Bola Tinubu announced that all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued.

The worshippers were abducted on November 18 when bandits unleashed a terror attack at a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in the area.

“On Tuesday, the 25 schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi state, regained freedom,” he said.

“On November 17, bandits attacked the school and the students after killing an official and injuring a security guard.”

Human rights groups and community stakeholders have long argued that the lack of transparency surrounding rescue missions fuels speculation, especially when victims return without evidence of armed confrontation or arrests.

Responding to concerns that no images or reports of captured gunmen were released after the latest rescues, Adaramodu cautioned against assuming that security forces did not engage the abductors.

The lawmaker said that bandits always abandon abducted victims once they notice that security operatives are closing in.

“If you have not seen the corpses of abductors or them being handcuffed, that does not negate the possibility of intense confrontation,” he said.

“When they sense superior firepower, they run and leave the victims behind.”