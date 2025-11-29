FG pushes for youth inclusion in automotive industry

The Federal Government has called for bold and coordinated action to deepen youth participation in Nigeria’s automotive industry, insisting that the country must urgently build the capacity needed to compete in a rapidly evolving global market.

The Special Assistant to the President on Youth Initiative (Monitoring and Delivery), Dr. Titilope Gbadamosi, who spoke during the Youth Empowerment Through Automotive Innovation 2025 Conference, said the administration is committed to placing young Nigerians at the heart of the nation’s automotive transformation.

Gbadamosi explained that the government is not merely interested in discussing the future but in actively building it, noting that the automotive sector offers vast opportunities for innovation, manufacturing and skilled employment.

She stressed the need to move beyond conversations to equipping young people with practical, industry-ready skills.

According to her, the recent government-backed training programmes in vehicle retrofitting from converting PMS engines to CNG to repairing both local and foreign automobile brands designed to expose young Nigerians to hands-on technical experience.