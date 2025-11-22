FTAN, NTDA partner to achieve goals, sign MOU on joint marketing

THE Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) have pledged strategic collaborative efforts with the aim of achieving shared goals.

As part of this partnership, NTDA will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FTAN on the joint marketing of Nigeria across international channels.

These developments were part of the meeting between FTAN, led by its President, Dr Aliyu Badaki; and NTDA, led by its Director General, Olayiwola Awakan, when FTAN paid a courtesy visit to Awakan, who recently assumed office as the DG of the agency.

Badaki disclosed that the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration and advancing shared goals for the growth of Nigeria’s tourism sector.

While commending NTDA for its consistent partnership with FTAN in efforts geared towards improving the sector, he assured that with the new DG on board, the partnership would be taken to new heights, with focus on opening new frontiers for the benefits of both bodies and the sector as well.

Badaki also briefed the DG on the importance of the upcoming Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE), to which he has been formally invited as a Special Guest of Honour. The Forum is scheduled to hold on November 28, 2025, in Abuja.

The First Deputy President of FTAN, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, disclosed FTAN’s commitment to heading efforts at promoting and marketing Nigerian tourism at the international level, stressing the importance of joint efforts by the two bodies.

As part of this renewed effort, she said that FTAN and NTDA would further strengthen it strategic partnership and joint marketing and promotion of Nigeria’s tourism offerings through a MoU that would be formally signed at NTIFE 2025 once it has been reviewed by NTDA.

She highlighted the importance of active physical representation at global travel markets and exhibitions. This is as she recommended the establishment of a joint committee by both parties to ensure early and effective planning and implementation of agreed marketing strategies.

In his remarks, Awakan expressed appreciation to FTAN for the visit, noting that he had long been associated with the Federation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to deepening the existing relationship between NTDA and the private sector.

According to him, his tenure would prioritise collaborative programmes and activities that align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.