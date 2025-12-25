Gbajabiamila remains Chief of Staff, Presidency clarifies

The Presidency has dismissed as false and misleading a viral claim circulating on social media alleging that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, with the Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

In a statement on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the report as a complete fabrication and urged Nigerians to disregard it in its entirety.

He stressed that there has been no change in the leadership or structure of the Office of the Chief of Staff, adding that the claim did not originate from any official source.

According to the clarification, Mr. Gbajabiamila continues to serve as Chief of Staff to the President, while Mr.

Muri-Okunola remains in his established role as Principal Private Secretary.

Both officials, the Presidency noted, are discharging their responsibilities as assigned, with no reshuffle or replacement having taken place.

The Presidency condemned the circulation of what it described as deliberate falsehoods by mischief-makers seeking to create confusion and sow discord within government, particularly through the abuse of social media platforms.

It further cautioned media organisations, content creators and members of the public against amplifying unverified claims, urging them to always seek confirmation from credible and authoritative sources before publishing or sharing information.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accuracy and orderly governance, the Presidency said it would continue to promptly address and correct misinformation capable of misleading the public or undermining confidence in government institutions.