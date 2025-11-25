IBEDC to prosecute suspects arrested for assault, energy theft

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has intensified its crackdown on energy theft, vandalism and attack on its personnel, securing arrests and initiating prosecution against offenders across its franchise.

In a statement issued yesterday, the company confirmed that legal action has commenced against Mrs Adebola Arowona of Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, for assaulting an IBEDC employee and vandalising the company’s operational vehicle.

According to the statement, IBEDC officials were carrying out a routine inspection at Mrs Arowona’s premises on Saturday, November 15, 2025, when clear evidence of meter tampering and energy theft was discovered. Assisted by a middle-aged man believed to be her husband, the woman allegedly resisted disconnection and turned violent, shoving an IBEDC worker off a ladder and delivering a slap to another.

A viral video of the incident showed part of the confrontation, including the moment Mrs Arowona picked up a stone and smashed the windscreen of the company’s Hilux vehicle. She has since been arrested and is being charged in court, while the man suspected to be her husband is at large and wanted by the police.

“Efforts are ongoing to ensure the culprit is prosecuted.”

We intend to pursue this case to its logical conclusion to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement added.

In a related development, IBEDC, in collaboration with the Special Investigation and Prosecution Taskforce on Electricity Offences (SIPTEO), has concluded arrangements to prosecute many cases of energy theft across its network. Offenders slated for prosecution include: Adesanya Nurudeen, AfizJimoh, Twins Innovatives Services, D.C. Hotel & Suites, Pick & Go Supermarket, Easy Mummy Eatery, Platinum & Embassy Hospital, Beehive Automobile, LADSOL Ventures, Forever Energy, and G-Unit Hotel, all under the Osun region.

These and other cases have been scheduled for hearing in various courts within the IBEDC franchise area.

The company expressed deep concern over the escalating incidents of energy theft, vandalism, and assaults on its workforce, reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance on all illegal activities targeting its network and personnel.

The company emphasised the need for stronger community cooperation in combating the menace, reiterating its commitment to working with security agencies and community stakeholders to identify, apprehend and prosecute offenders, while continuing to invest in initiatives that strengthen its infrastructure and improve service delivery across its coverage area.