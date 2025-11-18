Insecurity: Stop ‘naming and shaming’ us, Nigeria tells int’l community

Nigeria has urged the international community to refrain from what it called “naming and shaming” the country over the security challenges currently confronting it.

The Chargé d’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Mr﻿ Syndoph Endoni﻿, made the remarks while delivering Nigeria’s statement at the United Nations Security Council in New York.

The Nigerian envoy spoke on the Illicit Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) and Its Impact on the Sahel Region.

He said the unchecked flow of these weapons has exacerbated conflicts, prolonged insurgencies and intensified the activities of terrorist and violent extremist groups, leading to wanton destruction of innocent lives and property.

“The human toll, including lives lost, communities displaced and livelihoods destroyed, remind us that this is not merely a security issue but a profound humanitarian and developmental concern,” he said.

“We condemn these criminal acts, particularly those perpetrated through the use of these readily available small arms because they are inhuman, wicked and outrightly unacceptable.

“We wish to stress that it is not by naming and shaming that we can solve this enormous problem but only by working together that the problem can be solved.”

Nigeria’s statement was against the background of the U.S. designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged Christian genocide, which the Nigerian authorities have rejected.

The Security Council, of which the U.S. is one of the five permanent members, is the most influential organ of the UN with the primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

Under the UN Charter, all Member States are obligated to comply with Council decisions.

Nigeria said illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons is a challenge that continues to undermine peace, security and stability, especially across the Sahel region.

“In the Sahel, the convergence of illicit arms trafficking, terrorism, organised crime and human trafficking has created a complex security environment that threatens not only regional but also international peace and security,” he said.

“For Nigeria, the impact is direct and severe, as the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons has continued to fuel terrorism, sustain armed banditry, communal conflicts and undermines national and regional efforts toward sustainable peace and development.”

In response to this enormous problem, Endoni said Nigeria has taken robust national and regional measures to stem the tide of illicit weapons.

He said domestically, Nigeria established the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons in 2021 as a permanent structure to coordinate all efforts on arms control and to ensure full alignment with international obligations.

At the regional level, Nigeria continues to work closely with ECOWAS and the Multinational Joint Task Force to enhance border security, intelligence sharing and joint operations.

He said these operations are aimed at dismantling trafficking networks and cutting off arms supplies to non-state actors.

At the multilateral level, he said Nigeria remains steadfast in implementing the UN Programme of Action and the International Tracing Instrument (ITI), as well as in upholding the principles of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT).

According to him, Nigeria was the first African State to sign and ratify ATT.

Endoni said Nigeria viewed these instruments as indispensable components of the global architecture to curb the illicit flow of arms and strengthen accountability in arms transfers.

“Addressing this menace requires a comprehensive and coordinated approach.

“The Security Council must continue to integrate small arms control into the broader conflict prevention, peacekeeping, and peacebuilding agendas.

“It is equally important that sanctions regimes and arms embargoes are effectively implemented, monitored and supported with adequate technical capacity for Member States in affected regions.”

Nigeria called for sustained international assistance in capacity-building, technology transfer and border management.

“We also stress the need for enhanced synergy between the UN, regional organisations and national governments to address the root causes of instability, poverty, inequality, weak governance and the lack of opportunities for youth.”

Nigeria reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to working with this Council and all partners toward a Sahel that is peaceful, secure and resilient, where small arms and light weapons no longer threaten our collective aspiration for lasting stability and development.