LCCI expresses concern over rising food inflation

Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr Chinyere Almona, has expressed concern over the rising month-on-month inflation, which, according to her, has continued to tick upward amid sharp state-level disparities persisting.

While applauding the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, which show headline inflation easing to 16.05 per cent and food inflation slowing to 13.12 per cent in October 2025, she said the monthly data on the headline figure tells a more complicated story as month-on-month inflation climbed to 0.93 per cent in October, up from 0.72 per cent in September.

She added that while the broader trend is improving, short-term price pressures remain a concern.

She went on to express deep concern over the food basket region, which she said still carries the most significant weight in estimating Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Noting that food inflation was still one of the most significant factors that determined inflation or deflation, she urged the government to focus on implementing policy interventions to immediately improve food security and reduce the feeding costs of most households.

Noting that the recent NBS data marks Nigeria’s seventh consecutive month of cooling prices, she said it was the clearest signal yet that economic pressures are beginning to loosen their grip.

Also calling on the business community to harness the emerging stability to reinvest, expand production and stimulate job creation, she said Nigeria stood at a pivotal turning point, one where coordinated action could transform easing inflation into lasting economic confidence and a more prosperous future for all.