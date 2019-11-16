Minimum wage: Lagos still negotiating with labour

The Lagos State Government Saturday said it is still negotiating with workers’ union on the new minimum wage agreed by the Nigerian government and labour unions.

“We are in the process of minimum wage negotiations with labour and we are looking at the best modalities to implement it,” said Mr Abiodun Bamgboye the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments, Training and Pensions.

Bamgboye said any agreement reached with the labour unions will be made public through government recognised communication channels.

He assured public servants in the State that the outcome of the minimum wage negotiations will represent the interest of all parties.

Reiterating that the present administration is committed to enhancing the welfare of staff, the Permanent Secretary said: “being a people-oriented government, we are committed to ensuring better service delivery through a competent and motivated workforce.”

