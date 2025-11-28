NAF promotes 57 senior officers, strengthens command capacity

Troops of operation Lafiya Dole stands on guard as they are addressed by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the airforce base in Maiduguri on December 23, 2021. - At least four people were killed on Thursday when suspected jihadists fired rockets on the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri ahead of a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari, emergency workers and residents told AFP. At least five rockets were fired at around 1000 GMT just hours before Buhari arrived in the city. Security was tight as Buhari landed in the city two hours after the attack. (Photo by Audu MARTE / AFP)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the promotion of 57 senior officers to the prestigious ranks of Air Vice Marshal and Air Commodore, marking a significant step in consolidating the service’s leadership depth amid evolving national security challenges.

NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement that the promotion, which was released on Thursday, underscored the commitment of NAF leadership to building a smarter, stronger, and more operationally decisive force capable of responding swiftly to threats across the country.

Of the number, 27 Air Commodores were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal. They include S. A. Eyoma, G. I. Jibia, A. A. Adebomehin, E. S. Odekina, C. E. Akubue, S. O. Eyekosi, A. O. Akinbuwa, L. I. Kamat, A. G. Akinyimika, A. O. Bamidele, A. K. Famuyiwa, P. J. Edem, S. A. Madaki, O. T. Salami, F. O. Ankeli, M. J. Chidama, J. J. Ijudigal, M. Umar, I. J. Ogbodo, U. Ariahu, A. L. Dakwat, C. E. Akpa, E. C. Ukpong, I. S. Subi, I. M. Yusha’u, S. S. Lazarus and F. Ekpah.

“Additionally, 30 senior officers have been elevated to the rank of Air Commodore,” the statement said. They include Group Captains M. A. Imam, A. A. Komolafe, H. I. Eze, D. U. Edet, M. B. Umar, G. H. Okoh, S. P. Sekegor, P. P. Okonkwo, P. U. Okweugo, A. U. Yahaya, M. Yahaya, I. R. Ubeh, O. K. Cole, E. A. Ifebi, R. K. Olundu, I. O. Akpasa, A. K. Mohammed, H. A. Meshack, S. N. Nwachi, Z. B. Shuwa, E. J. Alabila, S. A. Osoniyi, A. O. Ogunmola, A. J. Arumona, B. I. Jayeoba, C. E. Akuh, N. N. Onuoha-Mba, P. A. Garba, Y. M. Abdullahi and M. Suleiman.

Ejodame said the promotion cycle reflected a deliberate effort to reinforce high-command leadership, enhance operational expertise, and strengthen the Service’s intellectual and strategic backbone.

“Each officer was selected following a rigorous evaluation of merit, professional competence, operational experience, loyalty to the Service, and alignment with the strategic objectives of the Nigerian Air Force,” he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, described the promotions as a testament to the officers’ personal sacrifice, professional excellence, and unwavering dedication to national defence.

He noted that the elevation was guided by the need to deepen command responsibility, sharpen operational decision-making, and enhance the NAF’s readiness posture across multiple theatres of operation.

“Nigeria is facing one of its most complex security environments in recent history, characterised by terrorism, banditry, cross-border crimes, and emerging asymmetric threats that demand speed, flexibility, and innovative thinking from military leadership.

“This elevation is not just recognition, it is responsibility,” he stated.

“The nation needs leaders who think clearly under pressure, act with precision, and inspire the men and women behind them as a unified force. Nigeria is counting on you, and you must not fail.”

Aneke urged the officers to serve with integrity, humility, and operational sharpness while strengthening synergy with sister services, enhancing intelligence exploitation, mentoring junior personnel, and upholding the highest standards of discipline in all air operations.

The CAS reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to ongoing strategic reforms aimed at building a smarter and more technologically driven Air Force capable of delivering decisive airpower whenever the nation requires it.

He congratulated all newly promoted senior officers and expressed full confidence that they will justify the trust placed upon them through excellence in command, innovation in leadership, and unwavering patriotism.