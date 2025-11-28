Navy board elevates 127 senior officers

The Nigerian Navy Board has approved the promotion of 127 senior officers to various ranks.

Navy spokesman Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu said in a statement on Friday that the promotions were released on Thursday.

The breakdown of the promotion showed that 15 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 31 Captains to Commodore, and 81 Commanders to Captain.

The newly promoted Rear Admirals are Olumide Olajide Fadahunsi, Patrick Emuebie Meteke, Ponfa Paul Nimmyel, Sulieman Wale Olorundare, Johnson Adekunle Adewoyin, Cajethan Nnabuchi Aniaku , Anthony Victor Kujoh , Abdulrahman Mohammed, Chinonyerem Emmanuel Oji, Adamu Yahaya, Chindo Usman Yahaya , Aminu Abdullahi , Orakwue Dennis Nnatu, Usman Garba Bala and Samuel Anwuli Ogwu.

The newly promoted Commodores are Solomon Olushola Ohunenese, Mahmud Abubakar Fana, Taofiq Migdad Gidado, Mahmoud Hamman Hammanyero, Aliyu Gagidiba Abdullahi, Suleiman Gachi Muhammed, Abubakar Umar Sani, Mohammed Ali Kolo, Murtala Tafida Sulieman, Emmanuel Tamunosiki Fingesi, Suleiman Musa Abdullahi, Mustapha Tagoje Abdullahi, Olanrewaju Bejide Animasahun, Owens Ediale Adams Izilien, Olabode Teniola, Chris Chijioke Ali, Kabir Oladele Olanrewaju and Uzezi Egweh.

Others are Charles Eyo Iso, Elisha Bawa, Olumide Omololu Faneye, Oscar Chukwunonso Mbanu, Henry Ebute Ejeh, Galadima Mohammed Ciroma, Osuolale Ayotunde Eyitayo, Emmanuel Ajah Onu, Abubakar Ozovehe Aliyu, Ahmadu Shehu Mohammed, Ogbeche Richard Ochagu, Anastasia Nkechi Ossai and Feyisara Medinat Solebo.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and charged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities.

Abbas also charged them to remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Similarly, the Air Council on Thursday approved the elevation of 57 senior officers to the prestigious ranks of Air Vice Marshal and Air Commodore, marking a significant step in consolidating the service’s leadership depth amid evolving national security challenges.

NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the promotion, which was released on Thursday, underscored the commitment of NAF leadership to building a smarter, stronger, and more operationally decisive force capable of responding swiftly to threats across the country.

While congratulating the newly promoted senior officers, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, had described the elevation as a testament to the officers’ personal sacrifice, professional excellence, and unwavering dedication to national defence.

He noted that the exercise was guided by the need to deepen command responsibility, sharpen operational decision-making, and enhance the NAF’s readiness posture across multiple theatres of operation.