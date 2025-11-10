NBA seeks judicial independence, electoral justice to enhance democracy

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch, has disclosed that to enhance the country’s democracy, a sharp focus must be beamed on judicial independence, electoral justice, and institutional accountability.

The Branch Chairman, Friday Umar, who stated this while reeling out activities for the 2025 Law Week, stressed that the event will not only transcend mere celebration of the legal profession but also serve as a platform to diagnose the ailments within the nation’s justice system and prescribe actionable reforms.

While stating the week-long event will run from November 9 to 14, under the theme ‘Nigeria: Quest for a Utilitarian Judiciary and Roles for Stakeholders’, Umar, during a press briefing, revealed that a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is slated to deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

He said, “Democracy thrives only where there is an independent judiciary. The ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act must address pre-election litigations, forum shopping, and reckless conduct by political parties. There should be legal consequences for parties that violate internal democracy or abuse the electoral process.”

Umar noted that the branch’s communique at the end of the Law Week will contain far-reaching recommendations to the National Assembly and other relevant institutions, urging them to prioritise electoral justice as a foundation for credible governance.

The chairman also decried the rising trend of conflicting judgments, explaining that while the judiciary is often criticised, “judges decide cases based on evidence and the law, not public opinion.”