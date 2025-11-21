NHRC flags off 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday launched the 2025 edition of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, issuing a national call to action to end all forms of abuse and discrimination.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Tony Ojukwu (SAN), described this year’s campaign as a defining moment for Nigeria’s human rights movement.

“For three decades, the NHRC has remained a steady voice for justice, dignity, and equality,” Ojukwu said.

“As we mark 30 years, we reflect on our journey, our achievements, and the work that still lies ahead.”

The Commission unveiled an expansive programme covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory from November 25 to December 13.

Activities will include community engagements, advocacy visits, legal and policy dialogues, school outreaches, media sessions, and statewide human rights rallies.

Ojukwu noted that the annual global campaign—held from November 25 to December 10—has become even more urgent given the alarming rise in gender-based violence (GBV) across communities.

“Gender-based violence remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations in our country. These 16 days remind us that violence in any form is unacceptable,” he said.

Key engagements will involve First Ladies, Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, traditional rulers, Chief Judges, religious institutions, youth groups, and healthcare bodies. The Commission will also compile statewide reports and issue communiqués to guide policy and institutional reforms.

Marking its 30th anniversary, the NHRC renewed its call for structural reforms to expand women’s political representation.

Ojukwu urged the National Assembly to fast-track legislation creating special constituencies for women, describing their continued political exclusion as “a form of violence”.

“A refusal to implement affirmative action is violence against women,” he said.

This year’s theme focuses on combating the rise in digital abuse, with plans to intensify public awareness of online safety, strengthen support systems for survivors of digital violence, and drive community sensitisation.

The NHRC also highlighted several empowerment programmes carried out in collaboration with international and local partners, including the EU, UNDP, the FRED Foundation under the Spotlight Initiative, the Taipei Trade Office, the Thelma Lion Foundation, and the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation.

According to Ojukwu, over 60 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence have been empowered in recent months, while an additional 300 women received support through constituency-based programmes facilitated by members of the National Assembly.

“The empowerment programme is meant to boost the socio-economic well-being of beneficiaries so they do not fall victim again,” he said.

Reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to justice for all victims of human rights violations, Ojukwu declared:

“We will not stand idle or allow gender-based violence to go unaddressed. Every complaint will receive due attention, and perpetrators will be held accountable.”

He urged government institutions, religious bodies, traditional rulers, civil society, the media, and individuals to join the national effort.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria where women and girls are valued, respected, and protected, a Nigeria where their dreams are not hindered by violence or discrimination,” he said.

The campaign will climax on December 10 with a nationwide human rights rally marking International Human Rights Day, followed by sustained advocacy and implementation of recommendations across all states.