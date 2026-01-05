Olori Atuwatse III, Oyedepo, Kae-Kazim, others make 2026 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans

The Global Reputation Forum, in partnership with Reputation Poll International, has released its highly anticipated 100 Most Reputable Africans 2026 list, highlighting individuals who have demonstrated exceptional integrity, credibility, and measurable impact across the continent and its diaspora.

Amongst Nigerians who made the list are Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III; Senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Dr Paul Enenche; Tony Eleumelu; Hakeem Kae-Kazim; World-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Magdi Yacoub; Bishop David Oyedepo; Rev. Ezekiel Bwede Dachomo, among others.

Moving beyond mere fame or fortune, the 2026 edition, according to the organisers, is designed as a benchmark of trust, aiming to shift the global narrative away from deficit-based stories toward one that celebrates Africa’s greatest asset: its people.

RPI, in a statement, said, “The selection criteria emphasise that reputation is a dynamic, strategic asset forged through ethical conduct, accountability, and a commitment to service even under significant pressure.

“This year’s list reflects a broad generational and sectoral reach, spanning governance, enterprise, science, culture, and sport.”

Among the most prominent honourees is the eldest recipient, Dr. Magdi Yacoub, a world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon whose pioneering work in heart transplant techniques and the Ross procedure has reshaped modern medicine.

His inclusion underscores the list’s focus on lifelong humanitarian service and scientific innovation that transcends borders. Representing a bridge between heritage and progressive social impact is Her Royal Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Nigeria. She is recognised for her visionary leadership in social enterprise and for her advocacy for the education and capacity-building of women and children.

The organisers stressed that inclusion on this list is neither permanent nor automatic, and that reputation is a quality that requires continuous stewardship and responsibility.

By honouring those who have earned public trust, the Global Reputation Forum seeks to set a standard for future leaders, asserting that Africa’s trajectory will be determined as much by the character of its leadership as by its resources or policies.

The full roster, which is presented in alphabetical order, serves as a collective affirmation of the values of excellence and responsibility that the organisers believe will define the Africa of the future.