Our economic reforms designed to secure youths, Tinubu tells Duke of Edinburgh

President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja reaffirmed that his administration’s sweeping economic and institutional reforms are designed to secure a brighter future for Nigerian youths by equipping them with globally competitive skills.

Receiving the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, at the State House, Abuja, the President said young people remain central to his economic agenda, stressing that their ownership of ongoing reforms will help propel Nigeria into a more prosperous future.

Prince Edward, Chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, was in the country to brief the President on the forthcoming international award ceremony scheduled to be held in Lagos.

“We will be participating in the G-20 this week. It is the third time Africa is hosting the G-20, and the central issue is our youth. We need to strengthen the economy for our young people,” President Tinubu said.

“The reforms are about growth and national prosperity. They take full account of our demography and prioritise skills development.

“We are adopting global best practices to explore opportunities across multiple skills sectors.

“We now have a special education loan fund that ensures no one is left behind. Students who gain admission into universities can stay in school and get the support they need to complete their education. Our goal is to use education as a tool to drive down poverty.”

The President noted that reforms span various sectors, all aimed at promoting harmony among stakeholders and building long-term synergy to meet development targets.

He added that ongoing fibre optic deployment and infrastructure projects will expand access and improve youth inclusion in national development.

Tinubu said the government is also tackling security challenges with measurable progress and expressed appreciation to humanitarian agencies working to ease the suffering of victims of terrorism.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, pointed out that Nigeria’s median age is 17, noting that reforms have been intentionally crafted to create more opportunities for participation, skills acquisition, and economic growth.

Prince Edward commended the President for reforms that he said have been positively received around the world.

He explained that 320 Nigerian youths would be honoured in the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award events in Lagos, supported by the Lagos State Government.

He also praised the Finance Minister for his consistent advocacy for youth development and his “brilliant contribution” to preparations for the global event.

The Duke was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sir Richard Montgomery; His Royal Highness’s Private Secretary, Alex Potts; the Secretary-General of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation, Martin Houghton-Brown; and the Foundation’s International Trustee and Chair of the Africa Region, Muhoho Kenyatta.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global framework for non-formal education that empowers young people to build skills, resilience, and a spirit of service.

It is implemented through schools, youth organisations, and community groups worldwide.