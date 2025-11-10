Presidency defends counter-terrorism record amid US genocide allegation

The Presidency, on Sunday, issued an update on Nigeria’s counter-terrorism record, outlining major arrests, convictions, and a sharp drop in terror-related fatalities since 2023.

The update, released via its verified X handle, comes amid renewed diplomatic friction following allegations by United States President Donald Trump accusing Nigeria of genocide against Christians and designating the country a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)”.

The US government also threatened sanctions and hinted at possible military action in Nigeria.

Nigeria has repeatedly rejected the allegations, insisting the security crisis is rooted in a decade-long mix of terrorism, banditry and communal violence rather than religious persecution.

Government officials stress that victims have come from all faiths and regions, while appealing to international partners, including the U.S., for continued support to end the menace.

Reaffirming President Bola Tinubu’s position that “the security of Nigeria is non-negotiable,” the Presidency said improved inter-agency coordination has strengthened operations against insurgent groups since 2023.

According to the update, security agencies have “vigorously pursued, arrested, eliminated or successfully convicted” extremists tied to some of the country’s deadliest attacks.

It revealed that since 2024, more than 124 terrorists and insurgents have been convicted by Nigerian courts, while several high-profile suspects, including leaders of Ansaru, those implicated in the 2022 Owo church massacre, and the Yelwata reprisal killings in Benue, are currently standing trial.

The Presidency cited a string of operational measures, including expanded joint-task deployments, reinforced border patrols, permanent security operations in high-risk corridors, increased compensation for victims, and deeper intelligence-sharing with foreign partners.

It reported that as of 2025, terror-related deaths had declined by 81% compared with 2015, attributing the drop to intensified counter-insurgency campaigns and closer engagement with affected communities.

Additionally, the Presidency said over 13,000 terrorists were neutralised in the past year, while more than 124,000 fighters and their dependents surrendered to authorities.

The update added that 2.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned home, with reconstruction progressing in many liberated areas.

The Federal Government has also launched a Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict to aid rehabilitation, rebuild devastated communities and support reintegration.

Despite the gains, the government reiterated its call for deeper international cooperation, insisting that global support remains critical to dismantling cross-border terror networks.

Nine days ago, the United States redesignated Nigeria as a country of particular concern after President Donald Trump expressed concern that Christianity faces an existential threat in the West African nation, with a lot of Christians being killed.

The redesignation came after a wave of campaign by American and European far-right politicians and commentators that claimed that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Trump said that he is focused on changing the situation in Nigeria.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it,” Trump said on Friday.

But the Nigerian government has insisted that Christians are not being singled out for attacks while also acknowledging that it has security challenges.