Shake-up in Navy as Abbas redeploys 65 Rear Admirals

COAS charges officers on excellence in service

Newly-appointed Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has approved the appointment and redeployment of 65 Rear Admirals across various formations and institutions of the Nigerian Navy (NN) to enhance operational effectiveness and reposition the service to better fulfil its constitutional mandate.

This was as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Waidi Shu’aibu, called on officers of the Nigerian Army to remain steadfast in professionalism, discipline and commitment to duty as the foundation for career growth and national service.

A breakdown of the Navy postings, as revealed in a statement issued by the Naval Headquarters (NHQ), showed that Rear Admiral Suleiman Abdullahi, formerly at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), was appointed Chief of Logistics at NHQ, while Rear Admiral Kasim Bushi was moved from Headquarters Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) to the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION) as Executive Director.

While Rear Admiral Anenechukwu Ezenma was moved from Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB) to DHQ as Director of Lessons Learnt, Rear Admiral Samuel Ngatuwa, who was at NHQ, moves to DHQ as Director Project Management, and Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu remains as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard Limited.

Also, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed of NHQ was appointed Commandant, National Defence College (NDC); Rear Admiral Musa Katagum (DHQ to NHQ as Chief of Operations); Rear Admiral Fredrick Damtong was appointed Chief of Naval Engineering at NHQ; Rear Admiral Abdul-Rasheed Haruna of DHQ was appointed Chief of Training NHQ; while Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim was appointed Group Managing Director (GMD), Navy Holdings Limited (NHL), among others.

While congratulating the newly appointed officers, the 23rd CNS charged them to rededicate themselves to duty and justify the confidence reposed in them, adding that the redeployment signalled a renewed effort by the NN to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

Speaking at the 2025 Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Merit Awards Ceremony held at the Minna Cantonment in Niger State, Gen Shu’aibu said, “the Nigerian Army will continue to recognise and reward hard work, integrity, and outstanding performance among its personnel.”

He noted that the TRADOC awards were instituted to promote a culture of excellence and healthy competition within the Army.

“Such recognition motivates officers to improve their performance and align with the Army’s vision of building a highly professional and combat-ready force,” he said while expressing appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support to the Army, and to the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for their guidance and encouragement.

He further acknowledged the contributions of senior officers, invited guests and the media in promoting the Army’s positive image.

He was represented by the Deputy Chief of Training and Exercises, Maj-Gen Ifeanyi Otu.

In his remarks, the outgoing Commander of TRADOC, Maj-Gen Kevin Aligbe, represented by Maj-Gen Peter Okoye, commended the awardees for their outstanding performance.

He urged them to remain focused and uphold the Army’s core values of loyalty and discipline and thanked the COAS for his leadership and consistent support for TRADOC’s training goals.

A total of 40 officers were honoured at the ceremony, which was attended by senior military officers, past commanders, defence officials and others, all of whom joined in celebrating the achievements of the awardees.