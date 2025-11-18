Tamrose repays $10m loan, sets benchmark in offshore logistics

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has stressed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting Nigerian-owned oil and gas service companies, citing

Tamrose Limited’s growth as evidence of what structured financial and institutional backing can achieve.

Speaking at an event held at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) headquarters in Yenagoa, Senator Lokpobiri commended Tamrose for its operational growth and repayment of a $10 million facility accessed through the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund). He noted that the company’s expansion illustrates the potential for Nigerian firms to scale capacity and participate more broadly in offshore and marine logistics.

“Over 70 companies have accessed the NCI Fund, yet only 21 have fully repaid their loans—and Tamrose is one of them,” the minister said.

“Their achievement reflects the very purpose for which the Fund was created: to strengthen local capacity and empower Nigerian service companies to compete at home and across Africa.

Through this support, Tamrose has not only grown its operations but expanded beyond Nigeria’s shores, increasing its fleet from four vessels to fifteen, creating jobs for Nigerians, and setting a clear benchmark for operational excellence.”

Speaking on behalf of the NCDMB Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the Board’s General Manager for Corporate Communications, Esueme Dan Kikile, described Tamrose as an example of what is achievable when indigenous firms apply discipline and capability. “Today is not just a celebration of one company; it is a reaffirmation of what is achievable through the Nigerian Content framework. Tamrose has shown strong leadership, financial fidelity, and accountability. Their growth — from a small operator to a major marine logistics service provider — is proof that the NCI Fund is working.”

The event, themed “Celebration of Growth and Impact,” brought together senior government officials, leaders of international and indigenous oil companies, financial institutions, and other strategic partners.

Distinguished guests included Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director of the Bank of Industry; Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); and Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd), among others.

In his remarks, Mr. Ambrose Ovbiebo, Executive Chairman of Tamrose Limited, acknowledged the support of the Ministry, NCDMB, and the Bank of Industry, emphasising the company’s commitment to developing indigenous capacity in offshore marine logistics. “We are here to say loudly that Nigeria can work, and that indigenous Nigerian companies can scale and dominate Africa and indeed the world — with the right government and institutional support. In 2019, Tamrose accessed a US $10 million facility through the NCI Fund. That support has been pivotal in accelerating our growth. Since then, our operations have grown from four vessels to fifteen active units, comprising ten security patrol vessels and five platform supply vessels, all purpose-built to deliver safe and reliable services.”

Since accessing the NCI Fund, Tamrose has expanded its fleet and extended operations to Angola, created nearly 250 direct jobs, supported over 600 indirect family livelihoods, and trained more than 100 cadets under its Tamrose Cadetship Training Scheme. The company has also provided healthcare coverage for over 1,500 employees and contributed to NCDMB’s target of achieving 70 per cent local content by 2027. These initiatives underscore Tamrose’s ongoing efforts to build a skilled and sustainable Nigerian maritime sector.