Tinubu appoints five new permanent secretaries

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to fill existing vacancies, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) announced on Monday.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Ibrahim Abdulkarim Ozi (Federal Capital Territory), Ezemama John Chidiebere (Imo State), Garba Abdul Sule Usman (North Central Geo-Political Zone), Mohammed Musa Ishiyaku (North East Geo-Political Zone) and Ukaire Binyerem Chigbowu (South East Geo-Political Zone).

According to the statement signed by Mrs Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations, the selection followed “a rigorous and transparent selection process” in line with the Administration’s commitment to meritocracy and excellence in the Civil Service.

“The new Permanent Secretaries bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of Public Services and support the government’s development agenda,” OHCSF stated.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the Civil Service.

She noted that these appointments reflect the administration’s dedication to fostering a competent and results-oriented Public Service that meets the needs of Nigerians.

Permanent Secretaries are the highest-ranking civil servants in federal ministries, responsible for overseeing policy implementation, managing ministerial operations, and ensuring continuity in governance regardless of political transitions.

Their appointment is typically based on seniority, competence, and performance in service-wide examinations and interviews conducted by the OHCSF.

Also recall that President Tinubu had approved the appointment of a new leadership for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

Brigadier-General Lawal Ja’afar Isa (Rtd) is now to serve as the Chairman of the Board of the Commission, while Dr. Idris Muhammad Sani is to serve as the Executive Secretary/CEO.

General Ja’afar Isa is a respected leader and previously served as the Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996.