US inducts Lagbaja into war college

Late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja inducted into the US war College

The United States Army War College has posthumously inducted Nigeria’s late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, into its International Hall of Fame.

The induction was announced on Monday at the opening of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual convention in Washington, an event attended by military officials, defence partners and delegates from dozens of countries.

The honour makes Lagbaja the first Nigerian officer to enter the hall since the institution was established more than a century ago.

In a message shared online, the US Mission in Nigeria described Lagbaja’s recognition as a tribute to his visionary service and an affirmation of longstanding military ties between the two nations.

The mission also noted that the gesture reflects a deepening partnership as Nigeria confronts complex security challenges.

Lagbaja, who died in November 2024 aged 56 after complications from cancer, served as Chief of Army Staff from June 2023.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu, he oversaw operations against jihadist groups in the northeast and worked to strengthen internal discipline within the ranks amid persistent allegations of human rights violations during counterinsurgency campaigns.

A graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy’s 1992 intake, Lagbaja later attended the US Army War College, where he obtained a master’s degree in strategic studies.

His induction was accepted on behalf of the Nigerian Army by his widow, Maria Abiodun-Lagbaja, and Major General Adeleke Ayannuga, who represented the current army chief, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede.

Oluyede described the recognition as a fitting tribute that immortalises Lagbaja’s commitment to duty, while the War College’s commandant, Major General Trevor Bredenkamp, praised his leadership in strengthening the professionalism of Nigeria’s armed forces.

The AUSA convention, which draws tens of thousands of participants from more than 80 countries, coincides with commemorations marking 250 years of the US Army.

Nigeria’s presence at the gathering underscored growing cooperation with Washington on counterterrorism, intelligence training and logistics, particularly following recent US support for Nigeria’s efforts against banditry and mass kidnappings in the northwest.

The Nigerian Armed Forces have experienced a series of leadership changes and operational pressures over the past year, including intensified clashes with armed groups and renewed concerns over military welfare.

The death of Lagbaja, described by Defence Chief General Christopher Musa as a tremendous loss, had prompted tributes from across the region and calls for continuity in reforms he championed.

Lagbaja becomes one of six foreign alumni inducted this year, joining a roster of senior officers from allied nations who have later risen to high command.

The recognition, US officials said, reflects the War College’s tradition of honouring graduates who contribute significantly to regional and global security.

Nigeria and the United States continue to expand military cooperation, including recent joint exercises and discussions on equipment support.