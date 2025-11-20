World Children’s Day: Remi Tinubu calls for greater respect for children’s voices, rights

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday urged Nigerians to listen more attentively to the nation’s children, saying their voices are essential to shaping a safer, more compassionate society.

In a message to mark World Children’s Day 2025, themed “Listen to Children: My Day, My Rights,” the First Lady said the UNICEF-developed theme is a reminder that children deserve platforms to express their thoughts, experiences and aspirations.

“Our children are not only the leaders of tomorrow; they are active contributors to the world we are shaping today,” she said.

“When we truly listen to them, we understand more clearly how to build a safer, more inclusive and nurturing environment.”

Senator Tinubu emphasised that respecting and protecting children’s rights remains central to national development, noting that communities flourish when children grow up with hope, confidence and the freedom to maximise their potential.

She called for renewed commitment from families, schools, institutions, and government stakeholders to safeguard the well-being of every Nigerian child.

“As we mark this day, let us reaffirm our collective responsibility to ensure that no child is left unheard or unprotected,” she added.

The First Lady congratulated Nigerian children on the occasion and wished them a joyful World Children’s Day.

World Children’s Day 2025 is observed globally on November 20, with the theme “Listen to Children: My Day, My Rights.”

This theme emphasises the importance of listening to children to respect and fulfil their rights, as laid out in the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It highlights that every child, everywhere, wakes up with rights, including the right to protection, education, and to have their voice heard.

The day is a global call to action for children, by children, encouraging adults and societies to uplift children’s voices, understand their ideas, and include their priorities in decisions affecting their lives.

It underscores that children’s rights are human rights, universal and non-negotiable, and listening to children is crucial in upholding these rights and fostering a better future for all.

The “My Day, My Rights” message is also conveyed through educational and creative means such as songs and classroom discussions, aiming to empower children to express their needs and hopes while reminding adults to provide meaningful platforms for children’s participation. This World Children’s Day advocates for the protection, equality, participation, and well-being of children worldwide.

