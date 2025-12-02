Yakubu’s ambassadorial nomination won’t compromise INEC impartiality – NSCI

Members of the Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) have said that the recent nomination of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, will not affect the impartiality of conducting elections in the country.

The NSCI, in a statement on Tuesday, was reacting to criticisms trailing Yakubu’s nomination as ambassador by President Bola Tinubu.

The Convener of NSCI, Yerima Shettima, said, “The group stands firm in its conviction that the recent discussions surrounding the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as an ambassador, and the implications this may have on the independence and impartiality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), are fundamentally misguided and reckless.”

According to Shettima, “We believe it is essential to clarify these misconceptions and reaffirm our unwavering support for the integrity of INEC and its leadership,” while stressing that “first and foremost, it is vital to recognise that the independence and impartiality of INEC are enshrined in law.”

He said, “The commission operates within a framework that safeguards its autonomy, ensuring that its functions are carried out without undue influence from external forces. The notion that Professor Yakubu’s post-service career could compromise this independence is not only unfounded but also undermines the robust legal and institutional mechanisms that govern INEC.”

“The integrity of our electoral body does not hinge on the actions or reputations of individual leaders but rather on the strength of its structural safeguards and the active engagement of all stakeholders,” he added.

Stressing the independence of the commission in the conduct of elections in the country, he explained that “INEC is, without a doubt, the most scrutinised public institution in Nigeria.”

“This scrutiny is not merely a reflection of its importance but a testament to the democratic principles that guide our nation. The commission’s operations are subject to rigorous examination by various actors, including political parties, civil society organisations, and the media,” Shettima said.

He argued, “It is essential to understand that the impartiality of INEC is not contingent upon the character of any single individual but is reinforced through collective vigilance and accountability. Since the electoral reforms of 2010, INEC has established a robust system that continues to evolve and strengthen over time. The innovations introduced under Professor Yakubu’s leadership have significantly enhanced the electoral process, culminating in the 2023 general elections, which marked a historic achievement for opposition parties in Nigeria.”

The statement further stressed, “This progress is a reflection of the collective effort of all stakeholders committed to nurturing a vibrant democracy, rather than the influence of one individual’s career trajectory. Moreover, the concerns raised regarding Professor Yakubu’s nomination reveal a troubling lack of understanding about public service and the nature of democratic governance.”

“Throughout his distinguished career, Professor Yakubu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service, having worked under four presidents—Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu—each with distinct political ideologies. His ability to navigate these diverse political landscapes speaks volumes about his professionalism and dedication to the service of the Nigerian people,” he added.

He stressed, “As the head of the Tertiary Education Fund (TETFUND) from 2007 to 2012, Professor Yakubu played a pivotal role in transforming Nigeria’s tertiary education system, laying the groundwork for sustainable growth in the sector. His tenure as INEC Chairman has been marked by significant milestones, including the implementation of technological innovations that have strengthened the electoral process and ensured greater transparency and inclusivity.”

Meanwhile, Shettima urged “all stakeholders to focus on the systemic measures that uphold the integrity of INEC rather than allowing fears surrounding the post-service career of an individual to cloud our judgement. Democracy thrives on a foundation of strong institutions, not on the perceived vulnerabilities of strong men. It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the independence of INEC and to work collaboratively towards a more robust electoral framework that benefits all Nigerians.”

He added, “As we reaffirm support for the nomination of Professor Yakubu, we call upon all political parties, civil society, and the media to join us in reinforcing the principles of democracy and to reject any narrative that seeks to undermine the integrity of our electoral institutions. Together, let us commit to fostering a political environment that values accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.”