Nigerian astronaut’s snow discovery sparks scientific, spiritual inquiry

Globally renowned Nigerian astronaut, Chief Owolabi Salis, has said he made a startling discovery at his base in Brooklyn, New York, where snowfall on the hood of his car appeared to form a coded message.

The unusual phenomenon has since prompted both scientific and spiritual investigation, captivating attention across multiple fields.

Salis, who is also a lawyer and spiritual leader, said the incident occurred on December 12, 2025, when he stepped out of his guest house and noticed what he described as mysterious inscriptions arranged in discernible patterns on the bonnet of his vehicle.

He emphasised that the markings bore no sign of human or animal interference.

“I realised almost immediately that it was a coded message, seemingly encrypted by a higher cosmic intelligence,” Salis said, adding that the experience left him both amazed and intensely curious.

To verify the occurrence, Salis said he reviewed CCTV footage of the area, which he reportedly watched for over one and a half hours.

According to him, the recordings confirmed that the inscriptions were formed solely by the natural agency of the snowfall, without any human or animistic intervention. The revelation, he said, compelled him to reach out to experts for further analysis.

He has since submitted the details of the incident to the United States Meteorological Agency, requesting a scientific explanation for what he described as a cryptic natural phenomenon. Salis noted that while he awaits the agency’s feedback, he has also undertaken personal spiritual studies to explore the deeper significance of the occurrence.

“The initial outcomes of my spiritual inquiry are positive,” he said, without providing further specifics.

The Ikorodu-born lawyer has a remarkable history of extraordinary achievements. He is recorded on Wikipedia as the first Nigerian and first West African to travel to outer space, a feat that cemented his place in the annals of scientific history. Salis has also said he became the first Black man to visit both the North and South Poles within a single season, further demonstrating his enduring spirit of exploration.

Earlier this year, Salis reportedly travelled to India to observe the Kumbh Mela, the country’s largest religious festival, underscoring his interest in understanding diverse spiritual and cultural practices. Over the years, he has visited more than 100 countries, immersing himself in various traditions, observing natural environments, and studying cultures, reflecting his commitment to both scientific curiosity and spiritual growth.

Salis said the snowfall inscriptions represent an intersection of science and spirituality, noting that the phenomenon raises questions about the mysteries of the universe that extend beyond conventional understanding. He expressed optimism that the findings from U.S. meteorologists would help determine whether the patterns have a scientific basis while acknowledging that the event has also strengthened his personal spiritual insights.

The astronaut-cum-spiritualist added that experiences like these underscore the importance of remaining open to both empirical investigation and metaphysical interpretation.