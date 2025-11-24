Nigerian wins re-election as president of All-Africa Students Union

OSISIOGU Osikenyi, a Nigerian student, has been elected as the president of the All-Africa Students Union (AASU) for the second time.

Osikenyi was announced the winner in a recent statement signed by Angel Mbuthia, the chairperson of the electoral commission of AASU.

The union stated that the Nigerian student won the first phase of the election held on Saturday, in Accra, Ghana.

The union said the elections were conducted for offices for which member organisations in good financial standing nominated candidates.

AASU stated that elections were held for seven positions, including the president, deputy president, secretary-general, deputy secretary-general, vice-president for West Africa, vice-president for East Africa, and secretary for finance and administration.

The union said the election was held during its 14th elective congress.

Speaking after his re-election, Osikenyi expressed gratitude to the union and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for the trust bestowed in him.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the AASU community has placed in me. Special gratitude goes as well to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for nominating me,” he said.

“This mandate belongs to every student who believes in a stronger, more united continental movement.”

Osikenyi said he will lead the union “with humility, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the aspirations of Africa’s students and young people”.

The union announced that the second phase of the 14th elective congress will be held on December 15 in offices like the vice presidents for North, Central, and Southern Africa, multiple executive committee members, and key secretariat portfolios.