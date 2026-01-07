Nigerians face new $15,000 US visa bond rules from Jan 21

The United States has introduced a new visa bond policy that could require Nigerian applicants for B1/B2 business or tourist visas to post bonds of up to $15,000.

According to the US Department of State, the payment of a bond does not guarantee visa approval, and fees paid without the direction of a consular officer will not be refunded. Nigeria is among 24 African countries included in the updated list of “high-risk” nations, which also includes Benin, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, and The Gambia. The requirement will take effect in Nigeria on 21 January 2026.

“Any citizen or national travelling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is otherwise found eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000,” the Department of State said.

“The amount is determined during the visa interview. Applicants must also submit the Department of Homeland Security’s Form I-352 and agree to the terms of the bond through the US Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform, Pay.gov.”

Visa holders subject to the bond requirement must enter the United States through designated airports, including Boston Logan International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Bonds will be refunded only when the visa holder departs on or before the expiration of their authorised stay, does not travel before the visa expires, or is denied admission at a US port of entry.

The policy follows partial US travel restrictions imposed on Nigeria and 14 other countries in mid-December 2025, citing the presence of radical Islamic groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State affiliates, as well as high overstay rates for US visas.

This measure is seen as part of Washington’s broader efforts to strengthen screening and vetting for visitors from countries deemed to pose higher security or immigration risks.