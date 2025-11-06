Nigerians not taking advantage of Lekki Deep Sea Port — NPA

Three years after the commencement of full operations at the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said Nigerians are yet to fully leverage the opportunities offered by the multi-billion-dollar facility.

Port Manager, Anda Emmanuel, stated this during a tour of the port organised by the Embassy of China in Nigeria. Describing the facility as “the best thing to have happened to Nigeria in recent times,” he expressed concern that patronage has not met expectations despite its world-class infrastructure.

“This is the best you can get in this country and even in West Africa, and we hope to do even better,” he said. “The port came on stream in 2023, and it takes time for people to catch on. Some are used to the conventional ports, but once you experience this, you won’t go back.”

Emmanuel dismissed claims that the Federal Government is deliberately neglecting other seaports, especially those in the South-South. He said importers, not the government, determine where cargoes are shipped.

“The owner of the goods decides where they want their goods delivered,” he said. “The market is in Lagos. Are you saying they should ship goods to Port Harcourt when the buyers are here? Until major business shifts to another axis, nothing will change. Nobody discriminates against anyone.”

He added that access to Lekki Port, which had been a major challenge, has significantly improved as the federal and state governments intensify road construction around the corridor.

Emmanuel also praised Nigeria’s partnership with China, stating that Chinese expertise has positively impacted trade.

Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of Lekki Port, Wang Qiang, expressed satisfaction that the port has significantly boosted Nigeria’s export activities. He noted that the 45-year concession project is expected to inject about $360 billion into the Nigerian economy, though it is not yet profitable.

“This is just our third year of operation; the port is still a baby,” Qiang said. “We invested over $1 billion to construct Lekki Port. It will take time—about 15 years—to recover that investment.”

Qiang said cargo volume has increased, with exports now exceeding imports, but stressed that infrastructural constraints outside Lagos are hindering export expansion.

“For exports to grow, Nigeria needs a seamless national logistics network. Road conditions outside Lagos, especially towards the North, remain a major challenge,” he said.

He also noted that although China recently waived tariffs on Nigerian goods, export volumes remain low because most agricultural exports are handled by individuals rather than structured enterprises.

He expressed optimism that collaboration between China and Nigeria on agricultural technology and financing could boost large-scale export production.

Stakeholders also pointed to lingering security perceptions around ports in the East, noting that shipping companies often impose higher premiums because of historical risks, despite significant improvements in maritime security along the Gulf of Guinea.

According to them, the concentration of major industries and import-dependent businesses in Lagos continues to make the state the natural hub for maritime trade.