Nigeria’s Yakubu sets Guinness record for longest programming lesson

Abel Yakubu, a Nigerian-born cloud engineer with NexEdge Technologies in Germany, has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records for leading the longest computer programming lesson.

The record-breaking event took place in Abuja from 21 to 23 November 2025, spanning a continuous 60-hour session. Yakubu was supported by 30 participants and observed by 20 independent witnesses during the marathon lesson.

“I, Abel Yakubu of NexEdge Technologies, with the support of 30 committed participants and 20 independent witnesses, have been approved as the Guinness World Record title holder for the Longest Computer Programming Lesson,” Yakubu said.

The session, streamed live across major social media platforms, involved 60 students and over 25 official witnesses. It focused on cloud computing platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, reflecting Yakubu’s more than a decade of experience in the field.

Yakubu explained that the aim of the exercise was to push the boundaries of skill development and collaboration. “I undertook this challenge to inspire young tech enthusiasts to develop strong tech skills, especially as AI adoption continues to rise globally,” he said. He highlighted teamwork, proper planning and shared commitment as central to achieving the milestone.

The engineer revealed that preparation for the marathon spanned two months, with overnight sessions proving the most challenging. He has trained more than 200 young Nigerians over the past year and urged the nation’s youth to embrace technology, while encouraging parents to support digital skill acquisition.

The previous global record of 48 hours and 15 minutes was surpassed by Yakubu’s continuous session, which ran from 11 a.m. on Friday, 21 November, to 11 p.m. on Sunday, 23 November.

Guinness World Records’ confirmation of the feat underscores the importance of strategic planning, perseverance and collective effort, while spotlighting Nigeria’s growing role in global technology education.