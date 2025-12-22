NIMC introduces pre-enrolment portal to enhance NIN registration

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has alerted the general public to the introduction of the NIMC Pre-Enrolment Portal, a digital solution to enhance efficiency and user experience in the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment process.

The Pre-Enrolment Portal allows applicants, local or in the diaspora, to conveniently capture and submit their biodata online before visiting enrolment centres for biometric capture. This is part of NIMC’s broader strategy to reduce congestion at enrolment centres.

The Guardian checks showed that about 127 million NINs had been issued to Nigerians at home and abroad.

Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, Dr Kayode Adegoke, said the introduction of the portal reflected the unwavering commitment of the DG/CEO, Dr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, to strengthen institutional performance through technology-driven solutions, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which prioritises efficient public service delivery, digital transformation, and inclusive national development.

According to Adegoke, the benefits of the NIMC Pre-Enrolment Portal include simplified enrolment through online capture and management of NIN biodata before biometric enrolment; reduced congestion and waiting time at enrolment centres through appointment scheduling; improved data accuracy, as applicants directly input their information; secure and confidential handling of user data through enhanced security measures; seamless online upload of required supporting documents; improved overall user experience and service efficiency and increased enrolment accuracy and operational effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Coker-Odusote has approved the promotion of 523 staff of the commission in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.