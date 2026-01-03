NiMet forecasts three-day dust haze, sunshine

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and sunshine from Saturday to Monday across the country.

‎NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Friday in Abuja, envisaged a slight dust haze over parts of Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, and Sokoto States on Saturday.

‎It predicted the remaining parts of the North to be sunny throughout the forecast period.

‎”For the central region, sunny skies with few cloud patches are anticipated over the area throughout the forecast period.

‎”Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the southern region,” it said

‎It predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Abia, Imo, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.

‎According to the forecast, moderate dust haze with visibility values between 2km and 5km is anticipated over parts of Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa, and Borno States on Sunday.

‎The agency envisaged the remaining parts of the North to be sunny and hazy throughout the forecast period.

‎ “For the central region, sunny skies with a few patches of clouds are expected over the region during the forecast period.

‎”Cloudy skies with sunny intervals are anticipated over the southern region during morning hours. Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Bayelsa, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Rivers and Cross Rivers States,” it said.

‎The agency predicted ‎a slight dust haze over the entire region throughout the forecast period.

‎ ‎

‎It anticipated sunny skies in the central region with a few patches of clouds over the area throughout the forecast period.

‎

‎NiMet predicted cloudy skies with sunny intervals over the southern region in the morning hours.

‎

‎It predicted isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States later in the day.

‎

‎”Driving under rain should be with caution. ‎Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet ‎for effective planning in their operations.

‎

‎”Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. ‎Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng. Dust particles are in suspension over the Northern region; the public should take necessary precautions.

‎

‎”People with Asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather conditions,” it said.