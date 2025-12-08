NiMet forecasts three-day dust haze, thunderstorms from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja envisaged moderate dust haze on Monday in northern region with visibility range of 2 km to 5km over parts of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno and Yobe States.

The agency said the rest of the region would possibly experience slight dust haze throughout the forecast period.“For the central region, slight dust haze is anticipated over the region throughout the forecast period. For the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is anticipated over the region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours”.

Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated over parts of Rivers, Delta, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom,” it said.

According to NiMet, moderate dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km is anticipated over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

It anticipated slight dust haze over the region central throughout the forecast period. NiMet predicted a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals over the southern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom later in the day.