NIPR charges Nigerians to defend national image amid global perception crisis

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), FCT Chapter, has urged Nigerians at home and abroad to defend the nation’s image actively, stating that the country is facing a deepening global perception crisis that demands collective action.

Chairman of the chapter, Stanley Ogadigo, made the call on Monday in Abuja at a press briefing ahead of activities marking the NIPR FCT chapter’s 35th anniversary.

The anniversary conference, slated for November 27 with the theme “Leadership for Inclusive Development and Nation Branding,” will be chaired by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, with the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, expected to attend.

Ogadigo said Nigeria was suffering reputational damage driven largely by negative international portrayals, insisting that the country deserves better narratives, which can only be achieved through collective responsibility.

He said: “We are saying that Nigeria deserves a better narrative at this time, because what we are seeing, especially from the international community, is not what Nigeria truly represents. And then it’s a challenge to all of us, not only to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

“We as individuals, corporate bodies, professional bodies, as entities must rise together and defend the cause of our dear nation, especially when it’s being projected in a negative light. So Nigeria deserves a better narrative for those who feel that the country is not doing well enough.”

Ogadigo also issued a strong warning to individuals and organisations engaging unqualified persons as public relations officers, stressing that the NIPR Act prescribes jail terms and fines for offenders.

He explained that the law provides six months imprisonment, fines, or both for anyone practising public relations without certification, including penalties for organisations and human relations directors who issue employment letters to quacks.

He appealed to companies to regularise their PR operations to avoid sanctions, noting that the institute has a human face

but will not hesitate to enforce the law when necessary.

“The law says that the person who is found practising public relations without certification will have to go to jail for six months. The law also says that the person is liable to pay a fine. The same law also says that the person is liable for both the fine and jail.

“More importantly, the law says that the organisation that employs such a quack will also go in for it, and the director of HR who signed the employment letter of that quack is also liable.

“What we are doing currently is advocacy. And we are using this platform at the same time to plead with every organisation whose public relations officer is a quack to do the right thing before the hammer lands on them,” he said.

As part of its anniversary activities, Ogadigo said the chapter will donate a collection of public relations books to the National Assembly Library on November 19 to deepen lawmakers’ understanding of the profession.

Ogadigo said strengthening lawmakers’ knowledge of PR was vital to shaping legislation related to communication, reputation management, and nation-building.

He said the anniversary programmes also include the unveiling of the flame of the forest tree as the symbol of Abuja’s vegetation.

He said it would also include essay, debate, and paper presentation competitions involving students from the University of Abuja, Bingham University, and several secondary schools.

Other dignitaries expected at the celebration include former Supreme Court Justice Amina Augie, who will deliver the keynote address; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and NIPR President, Ike Neliaku.