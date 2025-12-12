NIS alerts passport applicants of temporary service downtime

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has alerted passport applicants to a system downtime from 12:00am on December 12, 2025, to 6:00am on December 14, 2025, due to routine maintenance, repair, and upgrade work.

The maintenance aims to improve system performance and enhance user experience, the Service said.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Akinlabi Akinsola, stated that the scheduled maintenance will cause temporary interruptions to the digital passport application platform.

He said, “During this time, users may experience temporary service interruptions, slower response times, or limited access to certain NIS Passport Services.

“We kindly request the public’s patience and understanding as this maintenance is essential to sustaining a reliable, secure, and efficient digital passport ecosystem.”

The service emphasised that its technical teams are working diligently to ensure full-service restoration within the specified timeframe.

Akinlabi, however, urged applicants in need of assistance or with inquiries during the maintenance period to contact the NIS Support Team via email at [email protected] or through their social media channels on X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, all under @nigimmigration.

Additionally, the public can reach the NIS contact centre at the following numbers: 09121900655, 09121556359, and 09121477092, which he said are available 24 hours a day.