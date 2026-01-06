NITDA, Futuremap partner on tech growth, film studio for Kannywood

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is set to collaborate with FutureMap Foundation to transform Northern Nigeria’s creative and digital industry by providing technology capacity building and establishing a world-class film studio.

The ambitious public-private initiative is designed to align the Northern region’s creative operations with global best practices, leveraging the power of the digital economy to drive national growth.

Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, announced the intervention during a high-level roundtable with tech innovators and Kannywood stakeholders at the PRNigeria Centre for Research and Development in Kano.

Inuwa noted that filmmakers often wield more power in shaping public perception and behavioral change than political actors. He urged producers to move beyond profit-seeking and create content that inspires the next generation of tech builders.

The Director-General pledged that the agency would provide advanced infrastructure through a modern studio, incubation centers for emerging technologies, and training to enhance content quality.

Professional Film Directors Association’s President, Nasiru B. Muhammad, said the industry has struggled with an “unfriendly operational environment.” He requested NITDA’s assistance in developing AI-driven translation and subtitling software to help Kannywood films break into international markets.

Two inventions showcased at the event caught the DG’s attention: PRev, a media intelligence software developed by Shuaib S. Agaka for news monitoring, and SchoolTra, an educational technology platform by Abdullahi Sani Mahuta designed for managing student records.

Inuwa commended the developers, urging them to collaborate with other experts to increase products’ visibility and marketability on a national scale. The agency’s intervention is part of a strategy to grow the creative industry with technology and strengthen the country’s digital economy.

The roundtable underscored the NITDA-PRNigeria Centre’s long-standing partnership. Yushau A. Shuaib, CEO of Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), said the centre has trained over 2,500 journalists and students from universities, polytechnics, and secondary schools in digital skills since 2021.

As part of the 2026 roadmap, Shuaib announced plans to expand these training programs to focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. By integrating these high-tech tools into the creative and media sectors, NITDA aims to solidify Nigeria’s position as a leader in the African digital landscape.

Stakeholders agreed on practical steps to reinforce innovation ecosystems, expand digital skills, support startups, and deepen collaboration between government, academia, and industry. They also committed to positioning the Northern region as a competitive hub for technology and future‑ready talent.