Nnaji hails Alausa over innovations in education

Former Minister of Power, Prof. Barth Nnaji, has praised the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for introducing the Student Venture Capital Grant (SVCG).

He described the initiative as a long-awaited bridge between classroom learning and practical application.

Speaking at the launch, Nnaji said: “Well, I want to begin by applauding the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and his team for thinking about this initiative, because I see it as a direct connection between what the students learn in the university and how they can actually make use of what they learn. And that is precisely what education should be about.”

Drawing from his academic and professional experience in the United States, he said, “In my previous life, when I was a Professor of Engineering at the University of Massachusetts in the U.S., we started a company with our students. That company, Geometric Machines, is actually an outgrowth of that period.”

Nnaji explained that the U.S. university environment encouraged innovation and commercialisation of research.

Describing the new grant as a milestone, Nnaji emphasised its historic significance.

“I believe this is the first time we are seeing a clear, practical connection between what students go to learn, what they take out of the university, and how they can commercialise that knowledge. I truly commend what you are doing,” he added.