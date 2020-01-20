NNPC boss Kyari visits Abule-Egba pipeline explosion scene

NNPC said Kyari was in Abule-Egba “for on-the-spot assessment of the scene of yesterday’s unfortunate pipeline explosion.”

The explosion, which happened on Sunday night, left three persons dead, while many trucks and houses were burnt.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the explosion was as a result of a vandalised NNPC pipeline in the area.

Early reports indicated scores of persons were severely injured.

Reports also said the fire broke out at Ile-Epo Bus Stop along Abeokuta Expressway, spreading instantly to nearby Abule Egba before another explosion was heard in Fagba and Ekoro Road — all densely populated suburbs north of Lagos but several kilometres apart.

A similar explosion from incident killed over 700 people in December 2006 in Abule Egba. Another explosion occurred in December 2018 in the same neighbourhood, but with fewer casualties.