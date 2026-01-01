NNPC records N4.36tr revenue, N502b profit after tax

As petrol availability hits 61%

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has recorded revenues of N4.36 trillion (4,358 billion) and a profit after tax of N502 billion in November 2025, underpinned by a crude oil and condensate production of 1.60 million barrels per day (mmbopd), slightly above October’s 1.58 mmbopd, despite ongoing maintenance across key fields.

The NNPC Monthly Report for November 2025 showed that natural gas production averaged 6,968 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), maintaining stability compared to prior months, as the company balanced production with critical infrastructure upkeep.

Statutory payments into the Federation Account from January to October 2025 totalled N12.117 trillion.

Crude oil and condensate sales reached 19.98 million barrels, of which 18.98 million barrels were crude and 1.00 million barrels were condensate. Gas sales for November were 4,650 mmscf/d, slightly below October’s 4,713 mmscf/d, reflecting demand variations and maintenance schedules.

Despite these gains, premium motor spirit (PMS) availability across NNPC retail stations was 61 per cent, indicating that nearly four in ten outlets may not have had petrol available during the month. The shortfall highlights ongoing downstream supply challenges, even as infrastructure and operational planning continue.

The report also noted that production performance in November was influenced by planned maintenance activities across major upstream assets.

With recovery expected in the coming months. NNPC highlighted progress on strategic infrastructure projects, including the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) River Niger crossing, which are designed to support future production growth.

“November production performance was largely due to planned maintenance activities across key assets (Esso-Erha, Stardeep-Agbami, and Renaissance-Estuary Area) nearing completion, with production recovery expected at the end of December 2025 and continued delays with WAEP first oil,” the report indicated.

It added that the completion of 2025 scheduled facilities turnaround maintenance (TAM), and production initiatives from JV, PSC, and NEPL assets in readiness for delivering the 2026 production plan.

“Intensify collaboration with our partners through year-end and into 2026 to ensure improved production performance, maximise infrastructure uptime, and maintain high facility maintenance standards across all our assets,” it added.

The report attributed production moderation in November to planned maintenance at Esso-Erha, Stardeep-Agbami, and Renaissance-Estuary Area fields, which is expected to boost output in December 2025 and set the stage for a stronger 2026.

It also revealed that NNPC Foundation received significant recognition at the 2025 (19th Edition) SERAS Sustainability Africa Awards, winning five stellar awards: Most Responsible Organisation in Africa (Overall Award), Best in Decent Work & Economic Growth, Best in Stakeholder Engagement, Best Company in Poverty Reduction, and Africa Sustainability Professional of the Year.