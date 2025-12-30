NNPC restores Escravos–Lagos gas pipeline after explosion

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has restored the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System to full operations, weeks after an explosion disrupted gas supply along the critical infrastructure corridor in Delta State.

NNPC said on Monday that the pipeline, which suffered an unexpected explosion on December 10, had been repaired, tested and recommissioned, bringing an end to supply interruptions in parts of the country’s gas-dependent power and industrial sectors.

In a statement signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, the national oil company said emergency response measures were immediately activated following the incident to contain the damage and avert further risks.

“NNPC Limited is pleased to announce the successful restoration of the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline System in Warri, Delta State.” The company confirmed that the pipeline is now fully operational, describing the swift restoration as a demonstration of its resilience and commitment to Nigeria’s energy security.