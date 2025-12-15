NNPC secures Escravos-Lagos pipeline after Delta incident

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPCL) has confirmed that swift containment measures have successfully managed a disruption on a section of the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) in South-West Warri, Delta State.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Abuja, Andy Odeh, noting that all relevant pipeline sections had been safely and securely isolated, emphasising its commitment to protecting host communities, personnel, and the environment.

“A joint preliminary inspection involving NNPC Limited, the Nigeria Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) technical teams, and maintenance contractors has been conducted at the affected site,” the statement added, highlighting the coordinated response by regulators and operators.

NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), the operator of the network, activated its Business Continuity Plan to manage the impact on all affected stakeholders, including shippers and suppliers, ensuring minimal disruption to operations.

The company further stressed that it would continue to maintain open communication with host communities, state authorities, and other critical stakeholders, and appreciates their sustained support and cooperation, reaffirming its focus on community engagement and operational reliability across all assets.