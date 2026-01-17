NNPCL is a reliable engine of economic growth, says Ojulari

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has articulated a clear and confident vision for the company’s future, describing the company as a reliable engine of Nigeria’s economic growth.



In his new year message directed to staff and colleagues across all units of the organisation, seen by The Guardian, Ojulari reflected on the past year, noting that it was a year of resilience, reform, and record performance.



He highlighted production growth as a key driver of national revenue, noting that improved infrastructure delivery strengthened Nigeria’s energy backbone.



Ojulari emphasised how NNPCL’s success directly impacts the economy, noting that energy security is essential for industrialisation and growth.



He credited strategic focus and execution discipline for results achieved. He said: “Exploration and Production achieved a record 355, 000 barrels of oil per day – the highest level since 1989. We advanced production through Madu First Oil, Soku Pipeline optimisation, and the Akpo West Start-up, while commissioning Gbaran Nodal Compression Train.



“We reached major infrastructure milestones with the commissioning of ANOH-OB3 pipeline and the successful AKK River Niger crossing.



“NNPC Retail expanded its footprint into the West African sub-region with our lubricant brand, Oleum. We successfully hosted the first-ever NNPC Group Earnings Call, announcing our audited 2024 financial results.



“We strengthened employee well-being through a much-improved compensation package. We welcomed 1,000 Tigers into our organisation to intentionally build the next generation of NNPC leaders.



“Our Board showed visible support for execution excellence by approving the new Delegation of Authority and Delegation of Financial Authority frameworks to improve efficiency and empower leadership across the business.



“Behind each of these milestones are our people – your expertise, your judgment, and your belief in the potential of our organisation. These accomplishments belong to all of us collectively and each of us should proudly identify with these great strides. Across every Directorate, asset, and office, your collaboration, ownership, and commitment remain the true foundation of our success.” He outlined execution excellence as a non-negotiable priority for 2026, stressing that profitable growth will guide investment decisions.

Ojulari stressed the importance of transparency and trust in partnerships, adding that “these partnerships enable faster and more efficient delivery.” He called for an enterprise-first mindset across the company, stating that the approach ensures shared success and long-term value.